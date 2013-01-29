Get The Look: Kerry Washington’s Soft Smoky Eye and Side-Parted Ponytail

Kerry Washington was one of the most elegant leading ladies walking the SAG Awards red carpet this year. Her understated beauty shined through with her sleek updo and modern makeup. This look is great because it can be dressed up or down, which is why we’re excited to try it ourselves — and to share it with you.

Makeup

“My inspiration for Kerry’s SAG look was a feeling of modern elegance,” said the actress’ makeup artist Matthew Vanleeuwen. He prepped both her skin and neck with Chanel Sublimage Essential Regenerating Fluid ($295, chanel.com). Around the eye area, he used La Crème Yeux ($225, chanel.com).

Matthew evened out Kerry’s skin with Chanel Perfection Lumière Long-Wear Flawless Fluid Sunscreen Makeup Broad Spectrum SPF 15 in Beige Ambre ($55, chanel.com), “a perfect match” for her complexion. On her cheeks, he applied Powder Blush in Malice ($43, chanel.com) and dusted on Route des Indes de Chanel Illuminating Powder with Shimmer ($80, chanel.com), “high on the cheekbones for emphasis.”

To create Kerry’s soft, smoky eye, Matthew used Chanel Quadra Eyeshadow in Vanitès ($59, chanel.com). “I applied deep plum in the crease and then pressed the palest silvery lilac shade into the lash line. I smudged a little plum under the eye for emphasis.” Then he lined the top lid with Chanel Stylo Yeux Waterproof Long-Lasting Eyeliner in Noir Intense ($30, chanel.com) and the lower inner rim of the eyelid with Le Crayon Khôl Intense Eye Pencil in Noir ($28, chanel.com). To finish, hhe applied Le Volume de Chanel Mascara in Noir ($30, chanel.com) to Kerry’s lashes.

The makeup artist lined and filled the actress’ lips with Precision Lip Definer in Mordoré ($29, chanel.com). He then added Chanel Glossimer in Sweet Beige ($29.50, chanel.com) to finish them up.

Hair

Hair stylist Larry Sims created Kerry’s smooth ponytail for the SAG Awards, a perfect complement to her elegant makeup. “I started by creating a heavy part on the right side of her hair using the middle of her eyebrow as a guideline,” he explained. He then flat ironed the front of her hair and worked in a forward motion. He followed this by heavily swooping the front of her hair across her left brow.

After swooping her hair, he tucked the side swoop behind her left ear and put the rest into a smooth ponytail in the middle of the back of her head. Next he took a piece of hair and wrapped it around the base of the ponytail and smoothed the ponytail with a flat iron. To finish up, he applied the got2b Oil-licious Styling Oil (got2b.com) to create a long-lasting, glossy look.

