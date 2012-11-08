Get the Look: Keira Knightley’s Premiere Night Makeup

Keira Knightley showed up to the New York premiere of Anna Karenina looking elegant in a floor-length black lace Valentino dress. Her flawless makeup was courtesy of Chanel Celebrity Makeup Artist Kate Lee, who wanted Knightley to look beautiful and classic.

Here’s how you can achieve the same look just in time for this year’s holiday parties!

Step 1: Prep skin with a serum, like Chanel Hydra Beauty Serum ($97.50, nordstrom.com).

Step 2: Apply a small amount of foundation, like Chanel Vitalumiere Aqua Ultra-Light Skin Perfecting Makeup SPF 15 ($45, nordstrom.com), to even out skin tone.

Step 3: Use a cream blush (or lipstick, as Knightley’s makeup artist did), like Chanel Rouge Allure Velvet Luminous Matte Lip Colour in La Caline ($32.50, nordstrom.com), on the apples of your cheeks.

Step 4: Line and swoop out your lash line with Laura Mercier Caviar Eyeliner in Navy ($22, lauramercier.com), and use Chanel Quadra Eyeshadow in Lagons ($58, nordstrom.com) by blending the line out even further to the corner of your eyes. Then use a nude/ apricot shade on your lids to add depth to the socket.

Step 5: Groom brows with Anastasia Tinted Brow Gel ($21, ulta.com) and perfect them with Chanel Sculpting Eyebrow Pencil in Brun Naturel ($29, nordstrom.com).

Step 6: Curl lashes with a lash curler, then apply two coats of Le Volume de Chanel Mascara in Noir (available on chanel.com starting Nov. 12).

Step 7: Stain lips with Chanel Rouge Allure Luminous Intense Lip Colour in Palpitante ($34, nordstrom.com) and add a coat of Chanel Rouge Coco Shine Lipshine in Rebelle ($32.50, neimanmarcus.com) to add a slight sheen to the lips.

Which of these makeup items will you be adding to your vanity?