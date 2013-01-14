Get The Look: Kate Hudson’s Simple, Yet Gorgeous, Makeup

With a sleek, sexy dress like Kate Hudson‘s, you don’t need to go crazy with makeup. Leslie Lopez, celebrity makeup artist, must have agreed when she created Kate’s flawless look.

“I always wait for the dress,” said Leslie when discussing how she chose Kate’s look for the evening. “When I saw the dress , what went through my mind was to do a young Brigitte Bardot, but not too extreme.” Follow Leslie’s steps below to get the same look:

Step 1: Apply Almay Smart Shade Makeup ($13.49, drugstore.com) to the skin. Because Kate has such naturally beautiful skin, Leslie said she only applied the foundation where it was needed.

Step 2: Use Almay Intense-I Color Liquid Shadow + Primer ($6.79, target.com) in nude on the eyelids. Leslie told us she also added a small amount of gold gloss onto the eyelids to make Kate’s eyes sparkle under the lights.

Step 3: Draw a very thin line next to the lash line with Almay Intense i-Color Eyeliner in charcoal ($6.99, target.com).

Step 4: Apply coral blush to the apples of the cheeks.

Step 5: Finish the look with a nude stain on the lips.

Would you try this look?