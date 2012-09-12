Get The Look: Julianne Hough’s Smoldering Black Liner

Maybe it’s the blonde hair or her bright blue eyes, but Julianne Hough always looks like the girl next door. She showed up to the Reem Acra Spring 2013 presentation looking a little more natural and sexier than usual. Makeup artist Robin Black walks us through the steps to re-create this gorgeous look.

Step 1: Apply an illuminating foundation to the face. Black chose Chanel Vitalumiere Aqua in 20 Beige ($45, Chanel.com), which helped show off Hough’s flawless complexion.

Step 2: Use a contouring kit, like Tom Ford Shade & Illuminate ($75, Bergdorfgoodman.com), to make cheek bones appear more prominent.

Step 3: Use a powder liner, like Chanel’s La Ligne de Chanel in Noir-Lame ($45, Nordstrom.com), on the outer corners of the eyes and blend toward the center. The liner should look smudged, not neat and perfect.

Step 4: Use Hourglass Trace Lip Liner in Bare ($28, Sephora.com) on the entire lip, and then apply a gloss, like Hourglass Extreme Sheen in Child ($28, Hourglasscosmetics.com).

Are you loving the nude look?