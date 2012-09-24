Get The Look: Jessica Paré’s Red-Orange Emmys Lip

At last night’s Emmy Awards, Mad Men‘s Jessica Paré paired her glamorous white asymmetric gown with our favorite statement lip of the night. Here’s how celebrity makeup artist Kate Lee kept the look “elegant but still young and approachable.”

Step 1: Prep

Moisturize skin with Chanel Hydra Beauty Sérum ($97.50), and prime with Laura Mercier Foundation Primer in Radiance ($32) to add “dimension and luminosity,” says Lee.

Step 2: Complexion

Create an even canvas using Chanel Vitalumière Aqua Ultra-Light Skin Perfecting Makeup SPF 15 ($45). Highlight cheekbones, bridge of nose and jawline with Make Up For Ever Uplight Face Luminizer Gel ($29). Dust a “tiny amount” of Cle De Peau Beauté Translucent Loose Powder ($75) on the top of the hairline, tip of the nose and chin “to diffuse the light,” Lee advises.

Step 3: Blush

To the apples of the cheeks, apply Chanel Powder Blush in Pink Explosion ($43) — “a beautiful blue pink, to counteract the orange red lip.”

Step 4: Eyes

In the socket, use Laura Mercier Matte Eye Colour in Ginger ($22), a “pinkish brick color – this helps to boost the natural eye color,” Lee says. Leave lids naked, but define the lower lash line with a taupe brown shadow extending into the outer socket. Use Chanel Intense Eye Pencil in Clair ($28) on the waterlines and Le Volume de Chanel Mascara in Noir to emphasize the eyes.

Step 5: Lips

Finally, apply the orange-red lip color, Chanel Rouge Allure Luminous Intense Lip Colour in Coromandel ($34). Gorgeous!

What do you think of the actress’ look?