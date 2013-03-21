Get The Look: Jessica Paré’s Hairstyle Is Not Your Everyday Ponytail

Not all ponytails are created equal. Need proof? Take a look at all that went into styling Jessica Paré‘s sleek low pony for last night’s Mad Men Season Six premiere — it’s about as far away as you can get from the yoga-and-laundry look we’re guilty of sporting on Sundays. Here’s how to create a red carpet-worthy ponytail like Paré’s, courtesy of her hair stylist Marcus Francis.

Step 1: “On damp hair, use a tail comb and create a center part to the crown of your head. Apply Phytovolume Actif spray [$29, sephora.com] from roots to ends and blow dry hair with a medium size round brush.”

Step 2: “Use a one-inch flat iron and smooth out the hair for a finished look.”

Step 3: “Lightly tease the crown for a subtle effect of fullness at the top. Smooth out with a bristle paddle brush, like a Mason Pearson.”

Step 4: “Before pulling hair back into a ponytail, use a few pumps of a flexible hairspray. Pull the hair down to a low ponytail at the nape of the neck and secure with an elastic.”

Step 5: “For shine and to tame any flyways, [apply] a dime size amount of Oribe Supershine cream [$49, barneys.com] to the top as well as the ponytail.”

Read more: Top 10 Ponytails With A Twist