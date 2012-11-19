Get The Look: Jessica Biel’s Burgundy Lip

While out promoting her new movie, Hitchcock, Jessica Biel sported a gorgeous burgundy lip, which is a change from her normal red carpet makeup. Celebrity Makeup Artist Kayleen McAdams also wanted to make Biel’s green eyes stand out beneath her heavy bangs with the right eye makeup. Read the steps below to recreate the look at home:

Step 1: Apply a sheer layer of foundation, like Chanel Vitalumiere Aqua Ultra-Light Skin Perfecting Makeup ($45, nordstrom.com), and then set with a dusting of Chanel Natural Finish Pressed Powder ($45, nordstrom.com).