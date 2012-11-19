Get The Look: Jessica Biel’s Burgundy Lip

While out promoting her new movie, Hitchcock, Jessica Biel sported a gorgeous burgundy lip, which is a change from her normal red carpet makeup. Celebrity Makeup Artist Kayleen McAdams also wanted to make Biel’s green eyes stand out beneath her heavy bangs with the right eye makeup. Read the steps below to recreate the look at home:
Step 1: Apply a sheer layer of foundation, like Chanel Vitalumiere Aqua Ultra-Light Skin Perfecting Makeup ($45, nordstrom.com), and then set with a dusting of Chanel Natural Finish Pressed Powder ($45, nordstrom.com).
Step 2: Use a bronzer, like Soleil Tan de Chanel Moisturizing Bronzing Powder ($50, nordstrom.com), to contour your cheeks, and then apply a powder highlighter on the top of your cheekbones.
Step 3: Use Chanel Long Lasting Waterproof Eyeliner in Grenat ($30, saksfifthavenue.com) and smudge it very close to the lashes.
Step 4: Curl your lashes, and then apply two coats of mascara, like Chanel Inimitable Intense Mascara in Rouge Noir ($30, chanel.com), on both top and bottom lashes. Give them another quick curl once the mascara dries.
Step 5: To get Biel’s wine-stained lip look, apply Chanel Rouge Allure Velvet Luminous Matte Lip Colour in L’Exquiste ($32.50, nordstrom.com) straight from the tube and then use your fingers to press the product into your lips for richer pigment.
Will you try such a daring look?