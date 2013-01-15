Get The Look: Jessica Alba’s Tangerine Lip and Old Hollywood Waves

It’s obvious that Jessica Alba’s tangerine lipstick was the most captivating part of her Golden Globes look, but those perfect Old Hollywood waves weren’t too far behind. Because she looked borderline perfect, we decided to share the entire look with you. Now get inspired!

The Makeup

“The dress was the inspiration,” says makeup artist Lauren Andersen of the peach Oscar de la Renta gown. “I loved the contrast between her glowing skin and the matte orange lip. It’s an almost tropical pop of color that’s not an exact match for the dress but close.”

Skin: Lauren prepped the skin with Hourglass No. 28 Primer Serum ($65, hourglasscosmetics.com), and followed with Hourglass Illusion Tinted Moisturizer in Sand ($55, hourglasscosmetics.com). She then used Hidden Corrective Concealer in Warm ($32, hourglasscosmetics.com) under the eyes, down the bridge of the nose and fanned the product out in the center of the forehead to create dimension. She finished the skin step with the new Ambient Lighting Powder in Radiant Light applied all over to create a golden, subtle warmth. “It’s a soft, refined shimmer that’s glowy,” says Lauren.

Cheeks: She used the bronze shade from Illume Crème-to-Powder Bronzer Duo in Sunset ($40, hourglasscosmetics.com) to contour the cheeks and followed with the blush shade on the apples of the cheeks.

Eyes: Film Noir Kohl Eye Pencil in Espresso ($28, hourglasscosmetics.com) was applied to the outer corners of the eyes and then smudged it with a brush. Lauren then applied Superficial Waterproof Bronzer ($65, hourglasscosmetics.com) in the crease of the eyes and the gold shade from Visionaire Eye Shadow Duo in Dune ($38, hourglasscosmetics.com) on the lids. Lashes were treated to several coats of Film Noir Full Spectrum Mascara ($28, hourglasscosmetics.com). She finished up by amplifying the brows with Arch Sculpting Brow Pencil in Soft Brunette ($65, hourglasscosmetics.com).

Lips: Finally, Opaque Rouge Liquid Lipstick in Riviera ($32, hourglasscosmetics.com), a vibrant tangerine shade, was applied to the lips.

The Hair

Hair stylist Robert Ramos was inspired by Rita Hayworth and “wanted her to look like a classic movie star.”

Step 1: He first blew out her hair with T3 Featherweight Luxe 2i ($250, sephora.com), using hands only.

Step 2: Curling her hair with SinglePass Twirl curling iron ($99, sephora.com), he pinned each curl and let cool.

Step 3: Once cooled, he released each curl and brush them out to form waves. “It is very important to let hair cool completely when curls are setting. Don’t be afraid to really brush out the curls in order to form the waves you want,” Robert said.

Step 4: After applying a light mist of hair spray, he decided to tuck her hair behind one ear in order to expose one side.