Get The Look: Jennifer Lawrence’s Braided Updo

Everyone was waiting with anticipation to see what Jennifer Lawrence would wear to the Golden Globe Awards. It was her hair, however, that stole the show.

“When I saw Jennifer’s Dior Couture gown I immediately knew I wanted to pull her hair up to accentuate the amazing silhouette of the dress,” said Mark Townsend, Dove celebrity stylist, of the intricately braided updo.

At first look the style may look too complicated to master, but the how-to steps are surprisingly simple:

Step 1: Start by applying a large dollop of Dove Style+Care Nourishing Curls Whipped Cream Mousse ($4.89, drugstore.com) to damp hair and dry with a diffuser attachment to encourage natural curls.

Step 2: Next, take random sections of hair and spray them with a flexible hold hairspray before wrapping them around a 1/2 inch curling iron to enhance the curls.

Step 3: Spray Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray ($39, oribe.com) all over hair and scrunch it with your hands.

Step 4: Then, take 3 to 4-inch sections of hair around the hairline, and loosely braid them before pulling all the hair back into a low chignon and securing it with bobby pins.

Step 5: Finish with an extra hold hairspray to keep hair in place all night.

Will you take a stab at this fun updo?