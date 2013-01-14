StyleCaster
Get The Look: Jennifer Lawrence’s Braided Updo

Megan Segura
by

70th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Everyone was waiting with anticipation to see what Jennifer Lawrence would wear to the Golden Globe Awards. It was her hair, however, that stole the show.

“When I saw Jennifer’s Dior Couture gown I immediately knew I wanted to pull her hair up to accentuate the amazing silhouette of the dress,” said Mark Townsend, Dove celebrity stylist,  of the intricately braided updo.

 

70th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

At first look the style may look too complicated to master, but the how-to steps are surprisingly simple:

Step 1: Start by applying a large dollop of Dove Style+Care Nourishing Curls Whipped Cream Mousse ($4.89, drugstore.com) to damp hair and dry with a diffuser attachment to encourage natural curls.

Step 2: Next, take random sections of hair and spray them with a flexible hold hairspray before wrapping them around a 1/2 inch curling iron to enhance the curls.

Step 3: Spray Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray ($39, oribe.com) all over hair and scrunch it with your hands.

Step 4: Then, take 3 to 4-inch sections of hair around the hairline, and loosely braid them before pulling all the hair back into a low chignon and securing it with bobby pins.

Step 5: Finish with an extra hold hairspray to keep hair in place all night.

Will you take a stab at this fun updo?

 

