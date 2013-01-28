Get The Look: Jennifer Lawrence’s Side-Swept Down ‘Do

Jennifer Lawrence continued to feel under the weather (this time recovering from walking pneumonia) at the SAGs, but considering how gorgeous she looked last night, we would never would have suspected. The Female Actor in a Leading Role winner paired a classic red lip and subtle cat eye with side-swept waves. Celebrity hairstylist Mark Townsend was “inspired by Old Hollywood glamour, so I wanted Jennifer’s hair to show that influence and inspiration, but I wanted it to be young and very modern as well.”

What we loved most about the look was the twist that kept Jennifer’s hair in place to the side. From the back, you can see how the hair was twisted into a sort of half ponytail, making the style more secure. We’ll definitely keep this trick in our arsenal for our next side-swept ‘do.

Get The Look

Step 1: Mark started by applying a nickel-size amount of the new Dove Color Care Leave On Conditioner ($5.69, Dove.us) to Jennifer’s damp hair. “She’s colored her hair so much lately, so her hair needs added moisture and protection,” the hair stylist explained.

Step 2: Next, Mark loaded Jennifer’s hair with Dove Nourishing Curls Whipped Cream Mousse ($4.89, Dove.us) and blow dried with a large round brush. “To give her hair a loose wave, I wrapped sections of hair varying from two to five inches around a 1-1/4 inch curling iron, leaving the ends out.”

Step 3: He rubbed a small amount of Frizz-Free Shine Cream-Serum ($4.89, Dove.us) between his hands and raked his fingers through the waves to break them up and give the hair amazing shine.

Step 4: He then took the hair from the right side, twisted it and then pinned it in the back with a few bobby pins. “To give the hair a cool, lived-in texture I sprayed Oribe Dry Texture Spray ($39, Oribe.com) from mid-length to ends and scrunched with my hands.”

Step 5: Mark finished Jennifer’s style by misting with Dove Strength & Shine Extra Hold Hairspray ($4.89, Dove.us) all over to keep hair in place through the night and to give the look even more shine.

