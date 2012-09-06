Get The Look: Isla Fisher’s Asymmetrical Down ‘Do

Ponytails have been forecasted to be a huge trend this fall, and celebs this week have been spot on. Zoe Saldana was spotted in a grunge-inspired ponytail, and now Bacheloretteactress Isla Fisher stepped out in a curled pony disguised as a side swept ‘do. Here’s how celebrity hairstylist Thomas Dunkin for Sebastian created the asymmetrical style:

Step 1: Apply volumizing spray, such as Paul Mitchell Volumizing Spray Root Lifter ($13, Paulmitchell.com), to damp roots and Sebastian Professional Thickefy Foam ($16.95, Sebastianprofessional.com) to strands.

Step 2: Blow-dry hair using a large round brush and put locks up into pin curls.

Step 3: Let the hair cool and create an asymmetric low side ponytail.

Step 4: Pull a few pieces out around the front for added softness and use Sebastian Professional Shine Crafter Wax ($16.99, Sebastianprofessional.com) to define individual pieces.

Step 5: Spray the entire style with Phyto Light Hold Hair Spray ($32, Ulta.com) to keep in place.

Does Isla’s hairstyle inspire you to try an intricate pony this season?