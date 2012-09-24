Get The Look: Heidi Klum’s Voluminous Waves

Heidi Klum arrived on the Emmys red carpet looking one part Guy Bourdin-vintage, one part Grecian goddess, with long lashes and voluminous waves — classic, but in no way boring. Here’s how hairstylist Oribe created the look:

Step 1: Blow out hair with Oribe Volumista ($34, Oribe.com), using a round brush.

Step 2: Spray sections of hair with Oribe Soft Lacquer Heat Styling Spray ($32, Oribe.com), and use a curling iron to create pin curls.

Step 3: Once curls have cooled, release them and brush them out with a Mason Pearson brush. Mist with Oribe Imperméable Anti-Humidity Spray ($38, Oribe.com) for workable hold and protection against the elements.

Step 4: Pin one side back slightly to keep it off the face.

Step 5: Set the whole look with Oribe Superfine Hair Spray ($29, Oribe.com) to keep in place.

What look would you pair with Heidi’s Old Hollywood waves?