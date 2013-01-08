Get the Look: Emma Stone’s Emerald Eye Makeup

Only a week into 2013 and we’re already clamoring for new ways to wear emerald, Pantone’s color of the year. Last night at the Hollywood premiere of Gangster Squad, Emma Stone gave us some inspiration, rocking bold emerald eye liner. The color was a perfect choice because it gave her green eyes an added pop. Here are a few tips on recreating the look:

1. Use a light cream or taupe eye shadow for a natural base.

2. Line emerald liner all around the eye, smudging the color at the inner creases to soften the line.

3. Finish with a soft pink lipstick to keep the rest of the look natural.

For that gorgeous green, try some of our favorite emerald liners:

Laura Mercier Tightline Cake Eye Liner ($22, Lauramercier.com) in forest green

Almay intense i-color defining liner ($6.79, Almay.com) for hazel eyes

Physicians Formula Shimmer Strips Custom Eye Enhancing Eyeliner Trio for Green Eyes ($10.95, Physiciansformula.com) which includes a green, blue and black.

Would you try an emerald liner?