Get The Look: Emily Blunt’s Bright Red Lip

Emily Blunt arrived at the Critics’ Choice Awards Thursday evening looking like she stepped right out of the 1920s. Her finger-waved hairstyle was beautifully complemented by bright red lips and dewy bronze skin.

“Once I saw the Miu Miu dress Emily was wearing, my inspiration became a modern Veronica Lake,” said makeup artist Jenn Streicher. Below, find tips for getting the same glamorous look.

Step 1: Get a flawless canvas by using YSL Touché Éclat Foundation ($55, sephora.com).

Step 2: Cover dark circles and red areas with a concealer, like Giorgio Armani ‘Maestro Eraser’ Dark Circle Concealer ($40, nordstrom.com).

Step 3: To get a subtle hint of color, press Giorgio Armani Sheer Blush #6 ($44, giorgioarmanibeauty-usa.com) into the apples of your cheeks.

Step 4: Dust a layer of YSL Poudre Sur Mesure ($60, yslbeautyus.com) onto your face to get a dewy finish.

Step 5: Sweep a bronze eyeshadow onto the lids. Streicher used a combination of Giorgio Armani Eyes to Kill Eyeshadow in #5 Gold Blitz and #7 Sweet Fire ($32 for each, nordstrom.com).

Step 6: Instead of fussing with eye liner, apply a couple coats of dark mascara to the lashes.

Step 7: To get Emily’s rich red lip color, Streicher used Giorgio Armani Lip Maestro #503 ($32, giorgioarmanibeauty-usa.com).

Do you love this look on Emily?

