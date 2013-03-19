Get The Look: Emilia Clarke’s Silver-Gray Smoky Eye

Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke arrived at the show’s premiere in a gorgeous blue dress, but it was her makeup that was truly stunning.

“Emilia’s dress had royal blue tones and was super sleek and modern, so we didn’t want to contrast too much with her makeup,” said makeup artist Dawn Broussard. “We wanted timeless glamour with a hint of something excitable.”

Complexion

Dawn prepped Emilia’s skin with Bioré Acne Clearing Scrub ($6. 49, target.com) to slough off dead skin for the perfect canvas before starting her makeup. After skin was polished, she massaged primer into the skin and used a tissue to remove the excess product. Try Hourglass Veil Mineral Primer ($52, sephora.com) for a great makeup base.

Next, Dawn applied foundation in a circular motion with a foundation brush then followed with a sponge (try EcoTools Foam Applicator ($5.99, ecotools.com)) to pat around the face in an upward motion to further blend the foundation. To create a barely there cheek color, she applied a soft, matte bronzer to the cheekbones, under the chin and on the nose. She then blended a soft, baby pink blush upward into the bronzer. To get the look at home, try using Topshop’s new Stick Blush in Sneakpeek ($20, topshop.com).

Eyes

To create a subtle smoky eye, Dawn used a palette of stone grays with silver accents. Try Bobbi Brown Black Pearl Eye Shadow Palette ($47.50, bloomingdales.com) for a great range of colors. She made Emilia’s eyes pop by applying individual lashes on the top lash line and using black mascara on the top lashes and brown mascara on the bottom lashes.

Lips

Dawn went with a lip color a few shades darker than Emilia’s natural lip color and dabbed the color onto her lips with a fingertip to create a stain.

Do you love this makeup look?

