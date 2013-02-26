Get The Look: Dolce & Gabbana’s Romantic Hair And Makeup

Even if the models at Dolce & Gabbana’s Fall 2013 show hadn’t been crowned with bejeweled headwear, they would still have a regal aura. The combination of bold cat eye liner, perfect skin and a slightly voluminous chignon was the epitome of Italian beauty — subtle sex appeal in a conservative package. Not surprisingly, Redken Creative Consultant Guido, the show’s lead hair stylist, credited Sofia Loren as his inspiration behind the look. Makeup artist Pat McGrath, Creative Advisor for Dolce & Gabbana Makeup, contributed by creating a compelling blend of nude tones with contrasting dark accents, like that irresistible cat eye.

Makeup

Face

For the base, Pat applied a mix of Dolce & Gabbana Perfect Luminous Liquid Foundation ($59, dolcegabbanamakeup.com) and Perfect Matte Liquid Foundation ($66) using the Foundation Brush ($55). She blended from the central point of the face outward to the hairline and jaw to prevent blotchy lines and create natural color. She applied Perfect Matte Concealer ($69) for extra coverage and Perfect Finish Powder Foundation ($59) on the forehead for a natural finish.

Eyes

Pat layered the Smooth Eye Colour Quad in Desert ($59). For the cat eye, she started with pencil eyeliner, Crayon Intense in Black ($30), and layered on Intense Liquid Eyeliner in Black Intense ($34) to add depth and intensity. (For a cat eye, it’s always easier to start with a pencil liner because it’s more forgiving than liquid). She finished with two layers of Black Intensity Mascara ($30).

Lips

Pat used the Precision Lipliner in Ruby ($30), followed by a combination of lipsticks in Ultra ($32) and Amethyst ($32). For a striking finish, she defined the lips with concentrated color on the cupid’s bow.

Hair

Guido applied Redken Guts 10 Volume Spray Foam ($17, redken.com) to damp hair from roots to ends and blow-dried with a round brush. He misted hair with Quick Tease 15 backcombing finishing spray ($18) section by section, then backcombed hair with a boar bristle brush to create airy volume at the crown. The key is to hold each section for a few seconds to let it dry before moving onto the next. He created a 1-inch part that was slightly off center and then brushed hair from front to back starting behind the 1-inch parted section in front. He folded the hair into a chignon flat against the head at the nape of the neck and secured with pins. For a glossy finish, he misted the the hair with Shine Flash 02 Glistening Mist ($21.50).

Read more: Get The Look: Jason Wu’s Blue Violet Cat Eye