Get The Look: Diane Kruger’s Simple Side-Swept Hairstyle

We saw a simple hairstyle on Diane Kruger at the Chanel Bijoux De Diamant 80th Anniversary Party that’s a perfect date-night look to try out this weekend. Sebastian Professional Lead Stylist Design Team Member Thomas Dunkin told us how to get the side-swept style at home.

Step 1: Wash the hair with Sebastian Professional Trilliance Shampoo ($19, Sebastianprofessional.com) and Conditioner ($19, Sebastianprofessional.com) and apply Sebastian Professional Stylixir ($14, Sebastianprofessional.com) to the lengths of towel-dried hair. Blow dry the hair straight using a round brush.

Step 2: Once the hair is straight, tightly twist the hair to the left of the part and secure with a pin.

Step 3: Bring the rest of the hair to the right side.

Step 4: Emulsify Sebastian Professional Shine Crafter Wax ($22, Sebastianprofessional.com) in palms and apply sparingly to the lengths of the hair for a glossy finish.

Step 5: Spritz Sebastian Professional Shaper Fierce Hairspray ($7, Sebastianprofessional.com) for maximum hold.