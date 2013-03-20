Get The Look: Diane Kruger’s Polished Side-Parted Hairstyle

Diane Kruger‘s hairstyle at last night’s premiere of her new film, The Host, featured not just one, but two major spring trends: a shiny, polished finish and a glamorous side part. Plus, with the hair tucked behind her ears, this look had the best of both worlds. It opened up the face like an updo would, but let her wear her hair long and loose. Learn how to create the look on your own with this step-by-step breakdown from Fekkai hair stylist Adir Abergel, who styled Diane for the premiere.

Step 1: Prep freshly washed hair with Fekkai Full Blown Volume Styling Whip ($25, fekkai.com). Create a deep side part that follows the arch of your eyebrow.

Step 2: Blow dry hair with a large round brush to create volume and shine.

Step 3: Once the hair is dry, comb it away from the face and tuck hair behind ears.

Step 4: Rub a dime-size amount of Fekkai Brilliant Glossing Cream ($25) between your hands and smooth it over the top section of the hair to create shine.

Step 5: Finish with Fekkai Sheer Hold Hairspray ($39) for a lightweight hold that will last all night.

Read more: How To Make Your Hair Look Like A Celebrity’s On The Red Carpet