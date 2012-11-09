Get The Look: Cameron Diaz’s Feminine Bun

Cameron Diaz proves that you don’t need long hair to wear a statement-making updo. How cute is the volumized chignon the actress sported at the recent UK premiere of her new film, Gambit?

Here’s a step-by-step breakdown from hairstylist George Northwood, who styled Cameron’s hair for the red carpet. We’re definitely adding this look to our holiday party repertoire. Are you?

Step 1: Rough dry wet hair, scrunching with your fingers to add texture and volume. Northwood used a Parlux hair dryer ($235, folica.com).

Step 2: Blow dry bangs forward, using a small round brush to create a slight bend at the ends.

Step 3: To add volume, spray Redken Quick Tease 15 (available at Redken salons) at the roots (excluding bangs) and backcomb the hair.

Step 4: Make a ponytail with your hands and twist the hair into a bun, pinning in place.

Step 5: Pull out a few pieces of hair to frame the face, and lightly curl them with a T3 curling iron ($99, t3micro.com).

Step 6: Spray with Pureology Strengthening Control Zero Dulling Hairspray (available at Pureology salons) and rough up the texture for a tousled look.

