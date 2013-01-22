Get The Look: Beyoncé’s Inauguration Day Makeup

If there was anything that could (momentarily) distract us from Michelle Obama‘s fab new bangs at yesterday’s Inauguration, it was Beyoncé‘s spot-on rendition of the national anthem. The singer looked as beautiful as she sounded, partly thanks to makeup artist Mally Roncal, who created Beyoncé’s shimmering, smoky eye. Here are Mally’s tips on how to get the look using products from her own Mally Beauty line.

Skin

Prep the skin with Perfect Prep Poreless Primer, and apply Cancellation Concealer underneath the eyes. Add Ultimate Performance Liquid Foundation for natural-looking coverage, and sweep on Diamond Unpowder to set the makeup and illuminate the skin. Give cheeks a glow with Effortless Airbrush Highlighter and Blush Duo.

Eyes

“To achieve a rich, smoky eye, try my Evercolor Shadow Stick in Saddle Shimmer. Apply this all over the eyelid and underneath as well,” says Mally. Sweep shades from the In The Buff Palette over the eyelids. “Finish the look by applying a small amount of my Age Rebel Shadow Stick in Chocolate Diamond on the bottom lid right under your eyelashes to open up the eye, followed by using my Lightwand Eyebrightener to the inner corners to instantly brighten this area.” To recreate Beyoncé’s bold eyeliner, draw on Evercolor Starlight Eyeliner in Midnight and layer Ultimate Performance Ink Eyeliner on top. Finish the eye with a lashing of masacara.

Lips

“To create glossy, Beyoncé worthy lips try my High Shine Lip Gloss in Mally’s Look or Mally’s Baby,” the makeup artist advises.

Finishing Touches

“And last but not least, before you leave the house, apply the Mally Beauty Face Defender to lock your makeup in place and Perfect Prep Hydrating Under Eye Brightener to make the eyes pop!”

