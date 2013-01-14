Get The Look: Anne Hathaway’s Globe-Worthy Makeup & Hair

Before taking home the Golden Globe for Best Actress In A Comedy Or Musical, Anne Hathaway‘s makeup artist, Kate Lee, and hairstylist, Adir Abergel, made sure she was red carpet-ready. Learn how to get her simple and pretty look at home.

After seeing Anne’s ice-white beaded gown by Chanel, Kate wanted the makeup to reflect the elegance but still make Anne look youthful and light. “I wanted Annie to appear as if lit from within,” said Kate. “So I concentrated on making the complexion as tactile as possible, and added a dash of blue pink to the lips as a focal point.”

Step 1: Use Chanel Vitalumière Aqua Ultra-Light Skin Perfecting Sunscreen Makeup Broad Spectrum SPF 15 ($45, chanel.com) to keep the skin looking radiant.

Step 2: Sweep a touch of Poudre Signée de Chanel Illuminating Powder ($68, chanel.com) on the cheekbones to illuminate your bone structure.

Step 3: Define eyes with a grey/lilac shade, and then apply the same color along the base of the lower lashes to finish the look.

Step 4: To get the perfect pink lip color, try Chanel Rouge Allure Luminous Intense Lip Colour in Sedusicante ($34, chanel.com).

Adir wanted “a loose, romantic style” for Anne’s hair. Below are his tips for achieving the same look:

Step 1: Begin by applying Fekkai Coiff Bouffant Lifting & Texturizing Spray Gel ($25, fekkai.com) on freshly washed hair. Spray the hair from roots to ends to create maximum volume and add texture.

Step 2: As hair begins to naturally dry, finger-comb it into place. Finish drying the hair by blow drying it with a diffuser, using only your hands to create soft, natural waves.

Step 3: Next, apply Fekkai Coiff Nonchalant Piecing & Forming Wax ($25, fekkai.com) to add additional texture and intensify the look.

Step 4: Finish the look with flexible-hold hair spray.

Will you be attempting either of these tutorials?

Read More: Behind The Scenes: How Stars Prepped For The Golden Globes