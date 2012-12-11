Get The Look: Anne Hathaway’s Bold Lip at “Les Miserables” Premiere

We had to look twice when we saw photos of Anne Hathaway on the red carpet at the Les Misérables premiere in New York. With her sleek strands and bold makeup, she went Rooney Mara edgy — a big change from her usual girly beauty look — and we loved the risky look. Chanel celebrity makeup artist Kate Lee was inspired to create a slick and chic look for the actress while she was in New York. Here’s how she put it together:

Face:

She applied Chanel Perfection Lumiére Long-Wear Flawless Fluid Makeup SPF 10 ($55, Chanel.com) all over her face for a velvety finish. She then added a soft flush with Laura Mercier Cream Blush in Praline ($22, Lauramercier.com).

Eyes:

“To add a shimmery, wet-looking effect when she blinked,” Lee says she applied a coat of Chanel Illusion D’Ombre Long Wear Luminous Eyeshadow in Fantasme ($36, Chanel.com). After that, she coated lashes with Le Volume de Chanel Mascara in Noir ($30, Chanel.com). “I then added a mixture of strip and individual lashes to add shape and volume to the lashes,” says Lee.

Brows:

“I spent a lot of time grooming and elongating Annie’s brows,” Lee says. “I used Anastasia’s brow powder ($22, Anastasia.net) and clear brow gel ($21, Anastasia.net) to set them in place.”

Lips:

To create that deep red lip, Lee actually used a mixture of three colors. She started with Chanel Rouge Allure Luminous Intense Lip Colour in Rouge Noir ($34, Chanel.com), then added Chanel Rouge Allure Velvet Luminous Matte Lip Colour in La Somptueuse and a dab of Chanel Rouge Allure Luminous Intense Lip Colour in Palpitante.

Would you try this bold look?