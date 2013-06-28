Get The Look: The Secret To Amy Adam’s Glamorous Curls

We loved the shiny, perfectly defined curls Amy Adams sported at the recent opening of CH Carolina Herrera’s boutique on Rodeo Drive — and as it turns out, the look is dead simple to recreate. Here’s how hair stylist Laini Reeves created Adams’ fuzz-free texture, and how you can get a similar look.

Step 1: To begin, apply a small amount of Moroccanoil Curl Defining Mousse ($22, naturallycurly.com) to wet hair. “Then rough dry the hair with your fingers, allowing the natural texture and curl of the hair to show,” says Reeves.

Step 2: Once hair is dry, lightly spray L’Oreal Elnett Satin Hairspray ($14.99, ulta.com) all over.

Step 3: Curl random sections using a 2-inch iron curl.

Step 4: Separate the hair into three large sections. Roll the ends of the each section under and pin them in place.

Step 5: Allow hair to cool off, then brush out the waves using a large paddle brush to create soft waves. Spray for hold.

Read more: Get The Look: Jessica Biel’s One-Sided Faux Bob