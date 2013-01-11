Get The Look: Amanda Seyfried’s Twisted Topknot

While we loved all of the Old Hollywood waves on the Critics’ Choice Awards red carpet, we were thrilled to see Amanda Seyfried’s playful twist topknot that mixed it up a bit. Jenny Cho, Suave Professionals Celebrity Stylist said, “The blue lace that trickled up to her neckline inspired me to put her hair up in a fun updo.” If you’re looking for a quirky hairstyle idea this week, follow Jenny’s step-by-step below.

Step 1: For ultimate shine, she started with Suave Professionals Moroccan Infusion Shine Shampoo and Conditioner ($2.87 each, Suave.com) to gently cleanse and condition hair while smoothing the cuticle to make hair super shiny.

Step 2: Jenny applied Suave Professionals Volumizing Root Boost Spray ($2.99, Suave.com) to roots and added a drop of new Suave Professionals Moroccan Infusion Styling Oil ($5.99, Suave.com) from the mid-shaft to ends of the hair. Then she blow-dried with a paddle brush.

Step 3: She took a 1-1/2 inch wide section from the hair line and pulled it straight back to the top of the crown, making a ponytail and tying with an elastic for the base.

Step 4: She pulled front sides up to a high half up ponytail. Starting with one side, she pulled up and across the center of the base point and made another pony, securing with an elastic. After repeating on the other side, she had three little ponytails on top of the crown area.

Step 5: Gathering all the loose ponytails into one and misting Suave Professionals Touchable Finish Lightweight Hold Hairspray ($2.99, Suave.com) all over hair, she then twisted and formed a shape, pinning as she went to secure hair in place.

Step 6: Jenny pulled the remaining hair in the back and made a ponytail right below the twisted knot, securing with an elastic. Again, she misted hair spray all over, twisting and pinning as she went.

Step 7: She finished with a light mist of hairspray over entire look to set.

