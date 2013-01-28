Get The Look: Amanda Seyfried’s Gorgeous Waves



I’m not sure what I would do if Amanda Seyfried ever showed up on the red carpet looking anything less than stunning. Thankfully, I didn’t have to find out during Sunday night’s SAG Awards.

Jenny Cho, Suave Professionals celebrity stylist, shares her insider tips on creating Seyfried’s 40’s style waves. Cho says, “My inspiration for the hair was the bottom of her beautiful dress. The layers of ruffles on her fishtail dress cascading down to the floor was so elegant.” Follow Cho’s simple steps to recreate this look at home:

Step 1: Blow dry hair with a round brush, ensuring a smooth finish with body.

Step 2: Make a deep side part and divide hair into four or five big sections. Starting at the midpoint of hair, wind each section around the barrel of a large curling iron and hold for a few seconds.

Step 3: After all hair is curled, mist a paddle brush with Suave Professionals Touchable Finish Lightweight Hold Hairspray ($2.89, target.com) and brush over the waves to break them up and give a softer look.

Step 4: Bring hair to one side, and tuck behind ear. Secure the back with a duckbill clip. Right when you’re ready to leave, remove the clip. Add a little Suave Professionals Moroccan Infusion Styling Oil ($5.98, walmart.com) to palms, rub together and apply from mid-shaft to ends for head-turning shine.

Does this look make you want to go 40s with your hairstyle?