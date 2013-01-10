Get The Look: Allison Williams’ Shimmery Makeup

While the People’s Choice Awards had its fair share of beauty statements, Allison Williams quickly brought our attention to the Girls Season 2 Premiere with her shimmery makeup look (and of course, those gorgeous blue eyes). So as you (im)patiently wait for the season premiere of Girls this Sunday, try this look created by celebrity makeup artist Julie Harris.

Step 1: Julie first applied a thin layer of CARGO Liquid Foundation in shade F-20 ($32, Cargocosmetics.com) to add a soft glow to Allison’s skin.

Step 2: Then she applied a touch of Cargo OneBase ($27, Cargocosmetics.com) to highlight and brighten under the eyes.

Step 3: To brighten Allison’s blue eyes, Julie applied a gold shimmer shadow all over the lid as well as a slightly deeper gold in the crease and right below the lower lash line. Both shades are part of the Color Palette in Baja ($30, Cargocosmetics.com).

Step 4: Finishing the eyes, she applied the TexasLiner Liquid Liner in Black ($22, Cargocosmetics.com) along the top and bottom lashes and the High Pigment Pencil ($16, Cargocosmetics.com) in the water line to emphasize Allison’s long lashes before applying two coats of TexasLash Mascara in Black ($21, Cargocosmetics.com).

Step 5: Julie added warmth to the face with Bronzer in Medium ($29, Cargocosmetics.com).

Step 6: For a natural flush, she applied Blush in Cannes ($29, Cargocosmetics.com) to the apples of her cheeks as well as the ColorStick in Champagne ($28, Cargocosmetics.com) and blu_ray Blush/Highlighter in Pink Shimmer ($30, Cargocosmetics.com) on the brow bones and cheekbones to add more shimmer.

Step 7: She finished Allison’s look with Lip Gloss in Fresno ($14, Cargocosmetics.com), a pretty pink/nude.