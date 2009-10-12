Get The Glow When It Gets Dry

When the weather gets colder and there is a chill in the air your skin may become dry and dull. You can easily moisturize and luminize your complexion into flawless shape and it doesn’t have to cost a fortune or a trip to an expensive facialist. There are a few easy steps that are really inexpensive to ensure glowing dewy skin.

The first step is to create a smooth surface. A good facial scrub will help slough off dry skin, built up sebum and rough patches but there is no need to purchase a pricey exfoliant. Just lather up your face in your shower and use a handful of regular old white sugar to scrub in circular motions on your face. Your skin will be buffed and polished to a gorgeous shine. When you get out of the shower apply an inexpensive vitamin C serum you can purchase at your local health food store. This will help boost collagen and eliminate free radicals that cause skin to look dull and tarnished.

Next, apply a moisturizer that is rich enough to hydrate your skin. The best way to tell if your skin is getting the moisture it deserves is to apply it and wait about 5 minutes. If your skin feels tight, it is not moist enough so look for a heavier cream.

Now for the restoration of radiance! Apply about one pump of Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Luminizing Face Primer on the skin. This luscious serum will make the skin feel silky and the light reflecting particles will keep it glowing.

Now sweep on a liquid foundation to even out your skin tone. Liquid foundation is better in the fall and winter months because it is more hydrating. While the skin is still moist, apply a cream blush like Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Sheerest Cream Blush to the apples of the cheeks. The cream blush blends well into drier skin looking natural and alive and giving the skin a little boost. Finally, use a loose powder very sparingly. If you powder your skin too much it will look chalky and intensify dryness. Only slightly sweep it along the t-zone so the rest of your skin will take on a natural dewiness.

Your skin will look glowing and gorgeous even during the most brutal weather.