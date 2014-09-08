Fake It Until You Make It: Texturized Hair

Through all of our handy beauty products, we enhance and improve upon our features that we were born with, and play up the ones that we wish had a bit more prominence. So that saying “fake it until you make it” can really ring true in the beauty world — if you want fuller lips, make them; bolder brows, create them; and a countered jawline, contour it! In this column we’ll teach you the tips and tricks to tweaking your features and “faking it” until you “make it.”

When it comes to our hair, we don’t mess around – well actually, we do. We’ve tried dozens of tactics and techniques to add texture to our hair, because all limp locks can use some livening up, right? Our flat hair days are far behind us, and we plan to keep them that way. Below, we’re filling you in on the best texturizing tips so you too can move forward with the fullest hair, ever.

Beach waves: Beach waves are the perfect way to add some texture to your hair, and it’s as easy as just three steps! First, spritz some salt spray through your damp hair and run it right from the roots all the way to the tips. Next, use a hairdryer with a diffuser and scrunch up your hair with your hands as you blow dry. Lastly, just run a pea-sized amount of matte wax through your hair, starting right below your ear and following through to the tips – and ta-da! You’ve now got some serious texture with your tousled waves.

Volumize: If you struggle with flat hair, the best way to add some texture to it is to give it some volume. Start by working either a volumizing mousse or cream through your damp hair, running it from the roots down to the tips. Follow up by blow drying your hair, but do so while flipping your hair over with your head faced-down, as this technique will give you maximum volume at the roots. Finish off with a long-hold hairspray to keep your hair lifted, and voilà – volume for days.

Teasing: Teasing your hair is a surefire way to add some texture. To create the ultimate tease, part your hair and section off the top layer, because you’ll be focusing on what’s underneath. Sprinkle a volumizing texture powder into the roots of your “underneath layer,” and work it in with your fingers. Grab your trusty teasing comb and gently backcomb at the roots to lift. Unclip your top layer, and smooth it over the teased layer, so you’re left with tons of texture, but no sign of tangles.