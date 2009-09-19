Get Taylor Swift’s Fashion Week Look

At the Tommy Hilfiger spring/summer 2010 runway show during New York Fashion Week, Taylor Swift sat front row, looking gorgeous in a red satin cocktail dress and updo with loose curls framing her face. And no fake bake (a la Lohan) here–Taylor looked perfectly pretty and pale as usual with just a touch of blush, and donned a smoky eye that made her eyes pop. While the singer chose to sport this look for the flashing bulbs at Fashion Week, the smoky eye paired with subtle color on the lips and cheeks is appropriate for a multitude of occasions, whether it’s a dinner out on the town or an edgier look for day.

Here’s everything you need to get Taylor’s look:

1.Lorac Breakthrough Performance Foundation, $38, at loraccosmetics.com.

Lorac’s foundation is oil-free and contains anti-aging properties to give you Taylor’s youthful complexion. Before purchasing, make sure you’ve picked out the right shade for your skin tone. Even one shade darker will create uneven lines, and a fake-bake appearance.

2. Bobbi Brown blush in Apricot, $22, at bobbibrowncosmetics.com.

Just a tiny brush of Apricot blush by Bobbi Brown will brighten your cheekbones with a natural-looking finish.

3. Lancome Hypnose Drama Instant Full Body Volume Mascara, $24.50, at sephora.com.

This new mascara from Lancome boasts a full contact, s-shaped brush to grab more lashes with each swipe.

4. Neutrogena MoistureShine Gloss in Dizzy, $6.59, at drugstore.com.

With its amazing pricepoint and tons of colors to choose from, Neutrogena’s MoistureShine gloss is an easy pick that can be grabbed on the go at any local drugstore.

5. Clinique Quickliner for Eyes, $14.50, sephora.com.

To get Taylor’s sexy cat-eyes, apply Clinique’s Quickliner all around the lids, but go heavier on top. Just a little bit of black on the inner bottom lid will provide the perfect amount of oomph to your eyes.

6. Too Faced Smokey Eye Palette, $34, sephora.com.

Use the cream shade first to cover lids and highlight the brow bones and inner corners of your eyes. Then, use the navy or gray hues to apply a wing towards the outer corners to give the appearance of fuller lashes. Apply the black shimmer hue as a final layer, to give added depth to the look.

7. Braun Cordless Smoothstyler curling iron, $24.95, folica.com.

Get creative with a loose updo. Let some pieces down in the front and use a curling iron to create long ringlets down the side of the face. Spray on some hairspray for extra hold so that your sexy ringlets will last all night long.