Get The Slicked Back YSL Look

During this Fall 2011 season, we’ve seen a lot of two things: boyish styles, and slicked back chignons. The Yves Saint Laurent show combined the two with the help of Redken Creative Consultant Guido Palau, who said that the look was inspired by a “French Twiggy,” and is “slightly tomboyish and very cool.”

To get the look, Palau blow dried the hair with Velvet Gelatine 07 Cushioning Blow-Dry Gel into damp hair, and then created a deep side part on the left side of the head. He then pulled the hair to slightly cover the right ear and secured at the nape of the neck, twisting into a low knot. For the runway, Palau pulled out a small section of hair to create a very strong and angular sideburn that pointed towards the chin but we suggest leaving the chignon low and chic for an everyday style.

Photo Courtesy of Imaxtree