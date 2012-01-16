Get Shailene Woodley’s Soft & Fresh Look From the Globes

Shailene Woodley, the young actress who rose to fame in The Secret Life of the American Teenager and stunned audiences alongside George Clooney in The Descendants this year, was her typical fresh-faced self on the red carpet of the Golden Globes last night, choosing a soft chignon styled by Campbell McAuley for Wella Professionals.

Campbell said he created a “red carpet naturally enchanting” style for Shailene, explaining that to get the look at home, you need to prep the hair with Wella Professionals Velvet Amplifier to add volume. Then Campbell advises to curl the hair with a 1 3/4 iron to add natural waves. Then, take a section from the crown to ears to divide hair into front and back split section. At the back section, pull hair back into a ponytail, not pulling it too tight so that there is still a natural hair movement. Next, pull the hair into a side-parted wavy style with your hands moving it into a twisted bun. Finish off with Wella Professionals Stay Essential Hairspray.

For the makeup look, Gloria Noto worked with Shailene to achieve her fresh-faced look. She wanted to keep her “effortless, cool, young style” but still wanted her to look sexy and beautiful and not over done. To keep her looking age-appropriate, Gloria noted that keeping the skin fresh and dewy was key, and she wanted to keep the focus on one main feature like the eyes so the look wasn’t too serious. She prepped the skin with Biore Combination Skin Balance Cleanser to treat the oily parts of the skin without stripping the moisture.

Then, she used tinted foundation on Shailene’s face for a dewy finish. On the eyes, Gloria used Chanel Mystic Eyes Eyeshadow Quad. She buffed Chanel Rouge COCO Lip color in Destinee on the lips for a subtle plum stain, mixed with Chanel lip Baume. She added Rose Marie Swift cream highlighter to the cheek bones and her inner eyes for a soft glow, and finished the look with Black Chanel Mascara.