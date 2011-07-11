Get Sexy with These Summer-Only Beauty Looks

From Mischa’s floral head garland to neon-colored locks, a la Lady Gaga, there are certain beauty trends that we should only attempt to pull off in the summer months. Any other time of year and you’d probably be in danger of a serious beauty no-no, but as soon as the thermostat goes about 80 degrees, all the rules seem to go out the window. Click through for Daily Makeover‘s picks for 10 celeb beauty looks to emulate this summer.

