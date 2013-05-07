Get Sarah Jessica Parker’s Punk Yet Glam Met Gala Makeup

Sarah Jessica Parker stunned on the red carpet last night at the Met Gala, proving that if anyone can rock a punk themed ball, it’s her. The former Carrie Bradshaw went to some of her favorite designers for an intricate “Chaos to Couture” creation, complete with a Philip Treacy mohawk headpiece. But what we loved most about the look of course was how she intertwined her beauty into it. To top off the headpiece, SJP had her hairstylist create a fishtail braid threaded into the headpiece that would make anyone’s jaw drop. For makeup, Leslie Lopez for NARS Cosmetics wanted to make the punk look glamorous, so she added purple into a deeply rimmed eye.

Lopez used a plum pencil (Calabria Soft Touch Shadow Pencil, coming in Summer 2013) to create the rich color around the eyes and draw attention to SJP’s light, piercing eyes. Lopez said, “No matter what the theme, I always want Sarah Jessica to look beautiful, so we softened the intensity of the eyes with a light mouth – Tender Night Velvet Matte Lip Pencil was the perfect, modern, approach!” She also added a touch of Gaiety Blush to finish off the look and lots of mascara of course!

What did you think of SJP’s entire look? We were dying over it – and can’t wait to copy this plum intense eye for our next night out.

