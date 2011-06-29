Get Rosie Huntington Whiteley’s Timeless Purple Smoky Eye

At this point in time, now that we’ve seen several (perhaps more than several) of Rosie Huntington Whiteley’s Transformers 3 premiere looks, we’ve moved past the fact that we have a girl crush on the model, and onto the fact that she just really knows how to dress up.

The stunning model wore a gorgeous (and sexy) deep blue Burberry gown to the London premiere, and worked with makeup artist Monika Blunder to match the dress with a more classic and timeless makeup look.

For the look, Blunder used all Burberry products on Rosie, since she’s the face of the brand and all we expect nothing less. To start, she used Burberry’s Sheer Luminous Foundation for a flawless complexion. For the eyes, Blunder wanted her eyes to look “smoky but in a subtle way.” She used a purple shadow (Burberry Sheer Eyeshadow in Midnight Plum) and put a touch of Vaseline on top of the shadow to give the eyes a bit of sheen. For the cheeks, Blunder was aiming for a light glow she she applied a natural bronzer and a shimmery peach blush on the apples of the cheeks.

Finally, for the lips, Blunder used Burberry’s matte pink lipstick, Burberry Lip Cover Soft Satin in Blush. She applied it and then blotted most of it off by having Rosie kiss a tissue, so “the look is super natural.”