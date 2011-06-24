Get Rosie Huntington Whiteley’s Gorge Summer Makeup Look

Knockout model Rosie Huntington Whiteley has been everywhere latelynot only is she a Victoria’s Secret model, but the beauty is also making her acting debut in Transformers 3. At the Moscow premiere the other night, she accented her Gucci gown with a subtle, summer makeup look that added a minimalistic touch to her red carpet look.

Makeup artist Monika Blunder gave us the details on her look, noting that she wanted to give Rosie just a touch of a stain on the lips but keep everything else very simple. Blunder first applied Chanel Pro Lumiere Professional Makeup in Beige across her face for a flawless finish. To keep her eyes minimal, she applied a few coats of NARS Larger Than Life Mascara and a few individual lashes. She also applied a few coats on the bottom lashes using Clinique Bottom Lash Mascara (the mascara with a smaller brusher for precise application).

For the cheeks she used Smashbox Blush Rush in Chiffon and a touch of bronzer by Mark. To finish the look, Blunder used Chanel Rouge Allure Satin Lip Colour in Imagination on Rosie’s lips but used her ring finger to apply the color for a more natural look.