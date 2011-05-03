Get Rosario Dawson’s Flawless Look From The Met Gala

Rosario Dawson was absolutely stunning last night at the Met Ball, in a floor length beaded gown by Diane von Furstenberg that hugged her curves perfectly, and showed off her flawless complexion.

Makeup artist Robin Black enhanced that complexion, and let us in on exactly how she did so. Black noted that “Rosario’s beautiful bone structure and flawless skin set the stage for a simple but chic makeup look. I wanted to bring the focus back to her face, so rather than create a complicated or statement makeup look, I opted for emphasizing Rosario’s natural beauty.”

Black applied Avene Hyrdrance moisturizer all over Rosario’s face, and La Mer lip balm to begin. Then she blended Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer into the skin with a bit of Laura Mercier’s Secret Camoflauge Concealer where needed. To set the tinted moisturizer and concealer, she buffed the face with Laura Mercier’s Translucent Loose Powder.

Black added a subtle contour with NAR’s Bronzer in Casino under the cheekbones, under the jaw and on the sides of the nose and forehead. For Rosario’s cheeks, she applied NAR’s Taos on the apples of the cheeks blending slightly upwards to create a natural flush, and dabbed the same blush on the temples of the forehead for an all over glow.

For the eyes, Black swept a copper color from Chanel’s Kaska quad eye shadow palette from her lash line to just past her crease. She blended a slightly deeper bronze shade from the same palette into her crease and into the outer corners of the bottom lash line, and then added a thin line of Bobbi Brown’s Gel Liner in Black. For “sexy fringe lashes” she added two coats of Dior’s BlackOut Show mascara on the top and one coat on the bottom.

Black finished off the look with Victoria’s Secret lip liner in Soft Rose on the lips, and several coats of Dior Addict Lip Polish in Radiance Expert, which is a sheer beige.

Rosario’s hairstylist John Ruggiero pulled her hair up into a textured, low bun to show off her DVF dress’s open back. Ruggiero sprayed Bumble & Bumble Surf Spray on her wet hair and combed through, and dried her hair by hand to work with her natural wave. He then enhanced the wave with a 1 inch curling iron, and loosely pulled the hair back into a low ponytail.

Then, Ruggiero twisted sections of the ponytail against the head into a low bun, leaving them textured and disheveled yet classy and clean. He finished off the look with Bumble & Bumble hairspray.