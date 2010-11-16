Get The Right Brows For Your Face Shape

We’ll admit it – eyebrows can be tricky. Some people like them thick, some like them thin and others go for the au natural look. But no matter what way you like them, eyebrows always need an arch. The arch of your eyebrow not only shapes your eyes, but also can effect the entire look of your face – so it’s important to know how to create one.

Below, Robin Evans shows us how to shape the perfect arch for every face.

Step 1:

First, brush your eyebrows with a clean mascara brush to control unruly hairs. If needed use a clear mascara to straighten out hairs.

Step 2:

Next, you need to decide what kind of arch suits your face. A classic oval face can get away with almost any type of arch, whether it be extreme or softer. Longer faces should stick with straighter brows and rounder faces should go with more of an angle. A soft arch works well with any face frame.

Step 3:



Now, step back and tweeze just the stray hairs from underneath your brow, maintaining the shape of the arch that you have chosen. Our goal here is to enhance your shape, not to do any major tweezing.

Step 4:

Next, use an eyebrow marker to fill in any holes in your brows or if you want to enhance the color. TouchBack BrowMarker has a felt tip with a fine point, which makes it easy to draw in any hairs if need be.

Step 5:

Use a lighter color marker around the ends of the brows in order to blend. You want to keep them natural looking and you want to make sure you don’t draw too harsh of a line.



Photos courtesy of Joey D’Arco for Beauty High