Get Rid of Pesky Under Eye Bags With These Tricks

With the holiday season in full swing, the last thing you have time for is to look less than your best. The latest “it-bag” may be at the top of your wish list, but under eye bags certainly are not. Between work (or school), family get-togethers and Champagne-fueled parties, looking rested is a must! Read on to learn 6 experts tip for looking refreshed throughout late nights and early mornings.

Fix The Problem Before It Starts

“Undereye puffiness and dark circles can be caused by many factors,” shares Dr. Elizabeth Tanzi, co-director of the Washington Institute of Dermatologic Laser Surgery in Washington, D.C. “Lack of sleep, allergies, genetics and the natural aging process all conspire to create dark circles.” Those suffering from seasonal allergies can also be proactive. “Daily use of an over-the-counter anti-histamine like Claritin, Zyrtec or Allegra will help minimize puffiness within 2 weeks.”

Prep Before Bedtime

“First things first, before you go to bed, make sure you take off your eye makeup. Doing this will greatly reduce the chance of puffiness in the morning,” shares Christy Cella, VP of Education at Clarins. “Our Instant Eye Makeup Remover is ideal to quickly eliminate all traces of the day’s makeup—even heavy liners or waterproof mascara.” Another trick? How you sleep! “Not everyone can do this but sleeping on your back is the best position to minimize dark circles and puffiness. Sleeping on your side or stomach will cause the blood under your eyes to pool.”

Head To The Fridge

“[To minimize puffiness] take two spoons freeze them overnight and next morning apply the frozen spoons over the puffy eyes for 30-40 seconds,” shares Dr. Stafford Broumand, a New York City-based plastic surgeon and Associate Clinical Professor of Plastic Surgery at The Mount Sinai Hospital. “Cucumber slices can also help to relieve the feeling of tired eyes. I recommend adding an eye serum with Vitamin C, followed by a concealer and highlighter to brighten the overall area.”

Find The Right Recipe

“Under eye gels and creams are both effective, if they contain the right ingredient—look for those that include Vitamin K , Vitamins C, D and E, retinol as well as caffeine,” shares Antonina Dutu, an aesthetician at La Prairie at The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Central Park. “For under eye puffiness, I love the Skin Caviar Luxe Eye Lift Cream and the Cellular Revitalizing Eye Gel.”

Layer It On

“First, always apply an eye cream to deliver moisture under the eye,” says makeup artist and founder of her own namesake beauty line, Sonia Kashuk. “Next, a favorite trick of mine is to apply a bit of my Perfecting Brightening Primer underneath the eye – the sheer liquid will add an extra bit of brightness to the area. When it comes to concealing under the eye with makeup, the most important thing is finding the right formula, which can sometimes mean a mixture of two versions.”

Chase Your Drinks

“Alcohol causes our peripheral blood vessels to expand and widen, leading to redness, puffiness and dryness,” shares Sara LaBree, the North American Education Manager at Jurlique. “Follow each drink with a full glass of water since alcohol causes dehydration—it will help replenish your body while allowing your body to process the liquor you’ve already consumed.” Another bonus? You’re forced to slow down on the cocktails and will consume less alcohol overall. In case you forget to adhere to this tip, an application of Jurlique’s Purely Bright Eye Correcting Cream can hide the effects of a wild night out. Cheers!