Get Rid of Static Hair

One of the things (okay the only thing) that I love about winter is that I get to bust out my collection of winter hats. My good friend Kim is quite the accomplished knitter, so I look forward to the those blustery days when I can put on one of the slouchy berets she has so awesomely made for me. Unfortunately, one of the side effects of rocking these woolly knits is an abundance of static hair. If I didn’t have enough problems already with frizz, now I have to contend with super-powered static? Ugh.

Happily, I learned a few fun tricks from the experts at John Frieda at a recent event. The legend himself, the fabulous (and fabulously handsome!) Mr. Frieda was kind enough to give us a primer on his cult classic Frizz-Ease product. For those of you who suffer from untameable frizz and crazy curls then you HAVE to try it. Frieda explained that in order to get the maximum benefit from the super serum, it’s best to apply it to wet hair. Use a towel to blot (not rub!) your strands, then apply a dollop of Frizz-Ease. Frieda advises using less of it at first and then build up to your perfect amount. After all, it’s better to use too little than too much!

If static pops up to ruin your newly frizz-free ‘do, John Frieda International Creative Consultant Harry Josh has a quick and simple way to get rid of it: water! Run your hands under a little bit of running water, pat them together and then lightly pat your head to instantly smooth out static. It’s quick, easy and you can do it anywhere, which means now I have no excuse not to wear my collection of cozy headgear. Looks like Kim better start knitting me some more slouchy knit hats…