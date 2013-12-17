5 Ways to Banish Split Ends for Good

Winter weather is notorious for causing brittle hair—we’re been finding many a split end in our own locks of late. But brittle mane doesn’t have to be an issue if you treat your hair right. Hair pros share some innovative and tried-and-true solutions to keep strands intact.

Condition, Condition, Condition

Known in the industry as the “hair princess,” Mary Pergoda (now the national promotional director at the J.F. Lazartigue hair treatment line), says that the best way to prevent split ends is to nourish your hair and keep it revitalized. But no ordinary conditioner will do. “A once-a-week treatment really is a must-have to banish split ends from happening and for fixing damage that has already happened,” she says. In fact, using a deep treatment, like J.F. Lazartigue’s Pre-Shampoo Masque ($54, amazon.com), can lock in moisture without making your hair too soft (a.k.a. totally un-styleable).

Cut Your Blowdry Time

Stylist Nunzio Saviano says that you need to stay away from hot tools as much as you can. But if you must use your blow dryer or curling iron, be sure to use a heat protectant styling cream—an essential when it comes to preventing split ends.

Another preventative solution is switching from your standard blowdryer to one that can dry your locks more efficiently. The new Kiss Tornado 360 ($24.96, walmart.com) has a revolutionary “rotating air booster” which speeds up drying time and provides even heat distribution, resulting in less damage.

Cut Your Hair

Yes, the sure-fire way to keep split ends away is to cut your ends before splits happen. Nunzio says that getting regular trims is essential for healthy hair—if your ends are starting to split, get thee to the salon STAT.

Turn to Orchids

The latest beauty innovation for hair comes courtesy of White Sands Hair Products, which recently launched a line containing orchid flower extract, which is basically a miracle ingredient for dry locks, if you ask us. “It camouflages split ends like a magic wand—think the same effect of Botox on wrinkles—closing the cuticle layer, filling in strand imperfections, and keeping hair from frizzing,” says the line’s creator, Fernando Salas.

He says that he was intrigued by the way orchid cell membranes contain a longevity molecule that allow plant cells to act as if they were brand new even as they age. This led his team to discover a unique strand of orchid flower extract that actually repairs split ends. “This extract will restore the ‘cement’ between the cuticle cells to strengthen and protect hair,” he explains. “In essence, it fills the holes in the fabric of each hair strand, which will hold frayed ends together.” Pretty amazing, right?

Take Your Vitamins

Maintain hair health from the inside out, suggests Paulina Felder, the natural beauty specialist at DrVita.com. She suggests taking biotin—which strengthens hair—daily, as well as horsetail extract. The silica found in horsetail boosts hair growth and health, and can even help prevent split ends.

