Fake It Until You Make It: Goodbye Redness

Through all of our handy beauty products, we enhance and improve upon our features that we were born with, and play up the ones that we wish had a bit more prominence. So that saying “fake it until you make it” can really ring true in the beauty world – if you want fuller lips, make them; bolder brows, create them; and a contoured jawline, contour it! In this column we’ll teach you the tips and tricks to tweaking your features and “faking it” until you “make it.”

For most of us, our skin can get a little red from time to time. Whether it’s a constant battle, or just during that time of the month when our hormones and skin are freaking out, we’ve all been through it. Being such a loud color, red attracts all the attention right to wherever it is we don’t want it. Thanks to the power of makeup, in the few simple steps listed below, we can put ourselves back in control, combat redness, and bring everyone’s focus back to our seemingly even skin tone.

Wash your face with cool water:

As we all know, clean skin is key. But while most of us think that hot water is best to wash with because it will kill bacteria and open up our pores, when it comes to redness, we have to stick with the cool water. Cool water will soothe your skin and help reduce redness right off the bat, whereas hot water can often irritate the skin and make it appear even redder than it already is.

Use gentle and calming skin care:

Red skin often means sensitive skin, which then means we have to be a little more picky with our skincare. The less ingredients in the product, the better. Calming or anti-inflammatory ingredients like green tea, aloe vera, cucumber, oatmeal, and allantoin are often helpful in reducing redness.

Apply a green primer:

Yes we said it, green primer, and yes, we promise we are not trying to make you look like the Wicked Witch of the West. Green counteracts red, so using a green primer will tone down any redness, while smoothing out your skin, making it appear more even.

Follow up with a yellow based foundation/concealer:

Yellow is another color which works to counteract redness, and is definitely a more practical color than green to use when it comes to foundation and concealer. Using yellow-based foundation and concealer will work wonders to cover up redness and leave your skin looking as flawless as can be.