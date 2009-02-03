Get Rid of Red Eyes

Collyre Bleu Eye Drops

My eyes get so red and irritated when it’s bitter cold outside (New York is freezing!) and I have been loving my favorite blue eye drops. A secret of makeup artists for years, these little bottles of blue instantly rid your peepers of unsightly veins and red irritation in no time. There are a couple of different brands I like from France, like Innoxa French Blue Eye Lite Drops and Collyre Bleu Eye Drops. The blue tint actually makes the white of your eyes look even whiter. They also don’t burn like conventional drugstore eye drops.

If you’re often plagued with red eyes, stay away from warm brown and pink eye shadows which may worsen their appearance. Instead, move over to a cooler neutral shadows like the lid shade in Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired by Carmindy Instant Definition Eye Shadow Palette in Quartz. The slight blue undertone will keep your eyes bright. Also stay away from golden hued highlighters and choose white or iridescent highlight shades to play up the eyes. Liners in cooler shades like slate and navy are best and go for black mascara over brown.

Another quick tip to whiten the eyes is to apply white eyeliner on the inner lower rim.