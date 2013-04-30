Getting Rid of Cellulite: The Best Skin Firming Products to Use

With summer quickly approaching and our new bikinis already being shipped from our favorite stores, we can’t help but think of wearing those bikinis and what that means for certain areas of our skin. There are many serums and products for cellulite and skin firming, but we’ve been busy hunting down the best on the market so you can get your money’s worth when it comes to firming up. From gels to oils to creams, skin firming products come in an array of treatments and along with diet and exercise, these things will have you beach ready in no time.
Main ingredients in skin firming products are concentrated amounts of caffeine, ginseng, and other extracts that work together to reduce saggy skin. These are a must have for the bathing suit weather on its way! Take a look at the best skin firming treatments and let us know which you’ll be trying in the comments below.
Say goodbye to cellulite and hello to firm skin!
This serum is formulated with a pressure-sensitive microsphere technology that releases more caffeine when you're sitting down. It's the perfect product if you've got a desk job or you sit for most of your day. Though it sounds a bit crazy, we were amazed when we used this and it actually worked.
(Soap & Glory Sit Tight Body Firming Serum, $38, sephora.com)
Not only does this cream help to tighten skin, but it works as a self tanner too to give you an overall glow! Plus, it smells like cocoa, so it's pretty much a dream product.
(Philosophy The Big Skinny, $28, sephora.com)
This soothing cream works while you sleep at night to firm the skin by using natural extracts like lavender, creating the ideal sleepy effect.
(Bliss Fat Girl Sleep, $38, sephora.com)
This body oil is made with 100% plant extracts that promote the firming of skin, elasticity of skin and it prevent stretch marks.
(Clarins Tonic Body Treatment Oil, $56 sephora.com)
This tanning gel has hyaluronic microspheres that firm, tone and hydrate, shea butter to moisturize, and ceramides that maintain hydration by locking in moisture, giving your skin a gorgeous look and feel.
(Perfekt Matte Body Perfection Gel, $48, sephora.com)
This soap has stimulating massage beads and caffeine, invigorating peppermint and grapefruit extracts, and exfoliating jojoba beads to get rid of all your dead skin cells.
(Bliss Fat Girl Soap, $19, sephora.com)
This product helps to smooth out curves, reduce cellulite, drain, and re-sculpt your figure to make you feel lighter, with visible improvement in skin's elasticity and firmness.
(Caudalie Contouring Concentrate, $35, sephora.com)
This cream was formulated with cold plasma technology to work as a multi-functional, all over body lotion designed to define, tone and hydrate the skin.
(Perricone MD Cold Plasma Body Cream, $98 sephora.com)