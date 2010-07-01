Get Rid Of Cellulite With These Miracle Creams!

Photo: istock.com

After spending the weekend lounging around at the beach and pool for the 4th of July weekend in cut offs and bikinis, we’ve had a lot of time to critique our bodies (never mind the extra helpings of BBQ and blueberry pie). And if it’s one thing, women of all shapes and sizes can gripe about, it’s cellulite.

We reached out to renowned dermatologist Dr. Howard Murad, author of The Cellulite Solution and The Water Secret: The Cellular Breakthrough to Look and Feel 10 Years Younger (available August 30th), to find out what we should be doing for the cottage cheese thighs (and other pesky regions) that ail us. Firstly, he informed us that “cellulite is not a fat problem, but a skin problem.” Dr. Murad added, “Cellulite occurs when the connective tissue in your dermis becomes weakened or corrupted, allowing the fat cells from the sub-dermal layer to migrate up into the skin. These are the bumps of cellulite you see and feel. Cellulite often shows up for women in the thigh area due to lack of circulation.”

Now that you’ve got the cellulite basics, read on for our favorite cream cures and more of Dr. Murad’s beauty tips!

Clarins High Definition Body Lift



Not only famous for their body lotion, Clarins also gives us an allover lift by helping to conceal our cellulite with microspheres that simply melt into your skin the instant you apply. Clarins High Definition Body Lift, $65, sephora.com

Caudalie Contouring Concentrate



Caudalie’s all natural cellulite treatment helps to smooth out the appearance of your dimpled skin with a mixture of essential oils from juniper berries, lemongrass, grapeseed oil and cypress. If for some reason you’re not satisfied with your skin cure, at least you smell nice! Caudalie Contouring Concentrate, $35, caudalie-usa.com

Murad Firm and Tone Serum



This serum uses cayenne pepper to improve circulation and repair cellulite damage, while also increasing the skin’s firmness. Dr. Murad recommends products with cayenne pepper and goji berry to help improve circulation while also “building health and strong cells that help to prevent new damage.” If cellulite isn’t your problem, this serum is also excellent for firming up the skin underneath your neck. Murad Firm and Tone Serum, $77, murad.com



Nivea Good-Bye Cellulite Fast Acting Serum



Nivea’s cellulite serum promises to lessen the appearance of cellulite in as little as 10 days. For those looking for quick results, the lotus extract and L-carnitine-infused cream tightens skin while also minimizing the appearance of those horrible cottage cheese dimples. Nivea Good-Bye Cellulite Fast Acting Serum, $15.99, ulta.com

Bliss Serious Seaweed Cellulite Soap



With built-in nodules, Bliss’s seaweed soap helps to exfoliate your problem areas and flush out the fluids that cause cellulite. Dr. Murad says, “Topically, a great ‘quick fix’ is dry skin brushing before moisturizing and massaging.” Don’t rub too hard though the one thing worse than cellulite is bright red cellulite. Bliss Serious Seaweed Cellulite Soap, $14, blissworld.com

Shiseido Body Creator



Shiseido’s cream isn’t only a body-sculptor, it’s “aromatic” too. The delicious-smelling cellulite cream (a combo of grapefruit and spices) is super rich so be sure to save it for drier skin areas. Shiseido Body Creator, $65, sca.shiseido. com

Related:

Wax On! Our Fave Hair Removal Solutions

Madonna’s Makeup Artist Spills Industry Secrets!