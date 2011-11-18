StyleCaster
Get Reese Witherspoon’s Look from ‘Water for Elephants’

Robin Fredriksz, the makeup artist behind Reese Witherspoon’s soft glow and winged out eyes in Water for Elephants, demonstrated how to get Reese’s look on myself a few weeks back. While I don’t look like Reese exactly, (I mean, one could only hope) you’ll literally see my tired, bare face transform into a close comparison to her character, Marlena, with just a few Avon products. Pay close attention to her tips for using each one and try the look yourself!

