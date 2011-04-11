Get A Pink Pout For Spring

Pretty pink lips are the perfect girly color to coordinate with your floral dresses for spring. But, figuring out which shade works the best for your skin type and how to complete that pink lip isn’t as easy as we’d like it to be of course.
Katrina Barrion, makeup artist for Giella Custom Blend Cosmetics shows us how to get that pretty pink pout we’re all craving right now.
Photos Courtesy of Joey D’Arco for Beauty High. Model: Amanda Santos, One Management
Step 1: Prep the lip along and outside the lip line with lip primer.
Step 2: Line with a flesh tone lip pencil, a little bit outside the lip to make the lips look a little fuller.
Step 3: If you want to look more natural, choose something a couple of shades darker than your skin tone. If you have a warmer complexion, use something with a little yellow, coral, pink or a touch of gold. If cool, choose a purple/pink shade. If you want to be more bold with a pop of color, use something in your same tone, five shades deeper than your lip.
Step 4: Apply the lipstick to the center of your lips and work your way outward, blending into lip liner. Take a shimmery gloss to the center of your lips, top and bottom - this will attract light to your lips, making them look pouty.
Step 5: Add a pop of pink blush in the apples of your cheeks.