Get A Pink Pout For Spring

Pretty pink lips are the perfect girly color to coordinate with your floral dresses for spring. But, figuring out which shade works the best for your skin type and how to complete that pink lip isn’t as easy as we’d like it to be of course.

Katrina Barrion, makeup artist for Giella Custom Blend Cosmetics shows us how to get that pretty pink pout we’re all craving right now.

Photos Courtesy of Joey D’Arco for Beauty High. Model: Amanda Santos, One Management