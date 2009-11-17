Get a Perfect Pedicure From Home

Feet are the most neglected part of the body, so it is important to take care of them on a regular basis. Create a lovely experience, and you look forward to your pedicure evenings. We went to Jessica Vartoughian, the “First Lady of Nails” and founder of Jessica Cosmetics, for a step-by-step guide on doing a pedi at home. So put on your favorite music, pour a glass of wine, and you can begin!

Step 1: Remove all polish on your toenails.

Step 2: With a pumice stone or foot file remove all dead skin and calluses. Keep in mind it’s easier to remove dead skin on dry feet.

Step 3: Prepare a soothing foot bath. Try using Blissful Foot Bath in Ginger or Green Tea. Massage a gentle exfoliator like, Jessica’s Purify Enzyme Scrub to remove excess dry skin and rinse.

Step 4: Massage feet and legs with a rich hydrating lotion like our Pampered Souffle (in Green Tea or Ginger), leaving feet soft and supple.

Step 5: Trim toenails with a toe clipper rather than scissors. It is important to cut straight across to avoid ingrown nails. Finish with a gentle file to make sure all the edges are smooth.

Now you’re ready for the finishing touches. Make sure all creams and oils are cleaned off the nail before applying your polish.

Step 6: Time to polish! Painting your own nails is always a bit difficult, but if you take your time, you can apply the perfect polish. First, always apply two coats of your base coat. Since most toenails are hard and thick, we recommend our Recovery for Brittle Nails or Bend Don’t Break that keeps nails flexible.

Step 7: Apply two coats of your favorite polish, using eight to ten strokes, and seal the edges. This will help give you an even application and allow the polish to dry quickly. Toe separators are important in order to avoid smudging your nails.

Step 8: Finish with a fast-drying topcoat like Brilliance that also leaves a high gloss shine.

And remember, you can get fun and creative with the color on your toes. It’s like sexy lingerie; only you know what’s underneath, so choose a hot fuchsia or electric blue, or even a vampy red!

