Get The Perfect Part for Your Hair in 4 Easy Steps

Changing your hair part can be pretty life changing. I distinctly remember switching from a center part to a side part in high school and receiving a pretty big reaction from friends and family. It can change the whole look of your face.

Aren’t sure where to part your own hair? Well, it turns out there’s a science to figuring out which part flatters your facial features most. Eufora Global Educator and Stylist, Jeffrey Mayo, gives his tips on how to get your most flattering side-part with these four easy steps:

Step 1: Everyone has a strong and weak side of their face. To find it, look in the mirror and hold up a piece of printer paper to one side of the face.

Step 2: Now, move the paper to the opposite side and notice the features on that side as well. Move the paper back and forth between the two sides of the face until the slight differences between the symmetry of the features are noticeable.

Step 3: The side that has more features turned in the upward direction is the stronger side of the face. This is the side that should be kept exposed when deciding on a hairstyle, meaning the heavier side of the part should always go against the weaker side of the face.

Step 4: Once you’ve chosen the stronger side of your face, make a perfect side part by combing from the outside corner of the eye in the front to the middle center in the back to ensure symmetry in the hairstyle.

To finish the look, Mayo suggests using Beautifying Elixirs Control Crème ($24, beautifyingelixirs.com) to hold down flyaways. Your hair won’t automatically part itself unless you train it to do so. Over the course of a couple weeks, continue to manually part your hair yourself and use a control cream. Eventually, your hair will remember to stay that way.