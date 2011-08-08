Get Out of Hair! Rihanna Spends 23,000 a Week on Stylist

Being a style maven isn’t easy. Since 2008’s Good Girl Gone Bad album release, Rihanna has chopped her locks into a bob, a mohawk, a half-shaved pompadour, a mushroom with blond streaks and most recently, she’s been rocking a steady stream of various red wigs – with one in particular giving her the unflattering nickname of Sideshow Bob of The Simpsons fame.

Just listing some of her hair changes makes my scalp itch. As the saying goes, beauty is pain and in the case of Rihanna, it’s not only her scalp that may be in pain, but also her wallet. Ursula Stephen, a top celebrity stylist, who has worked with RiRi since the beginning of her career, charges the style star about $3,200 a day, which totals out to about $23,000 a week, according to the Daily Mail.

According to a member of her entourage, in additon to giving Rihanna hairstyles that keeps her name a buzz, she’s also become a close friend of hers, which could be another reason why she may not be willing to let go of the expensive hairdresser.”Rihanna likes to pioneer new styles but it’s costing her a fotune. Ursula is a close confidant and they are together all the time.”

Maybe one day Rihanna can do like us regular folk and learn to DIY her looks. On the bright side, at least she doesn’t have a $1 million collection of wigs (ahem,Beyonce) and hasn’t said she may need to start using Rogaine (ahem,Lady Gaga).