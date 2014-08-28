Get Our Favorite 2014 Fall Campaign Beauty Looks

Scrolling through your September issues and seeing those full-page designer ads are almost as good as reading the magazine spreads themselves. While of course the garments are typically the main focus, it’s hard to ignore the high fashion hair and makeup that tops it all off.
These looks are a great place to turn for fall beauty inspiration, and it’s always handy to know how to get them. Here are our favorite 2014 fall campaign beauty looks and tips on how to achieve them in real life.
While Lily Collins’ pronounced eyebrows make a statement in this Barrie Knitwear ad, how about those rich dark red lips? To get the same lip, try using a lip liner that is the same color as your natural lip color, not the lipstick. This way it will define the lines of your lips and blend with the lipstick without creating a line of it's own.
Cara Delevingne’s lavish high pony is a beautiful sight in the new Chanel ads, but we’re actually loving her standout silver, red tipped mani. Try placing one of those hole punched reinforcement stickers (that you can find in the school supply aisle of your drugstore) on the lower half of the nail to get the perfect clean curve.
Deep, dark tones with a light complexion makes for a gorgeous combination in this Giorgio Armani ad. Not to mention the perfectly blended smoky eye! To recreate this, blend brown shadow all around the eye with a thin clean brush to achieve the under-eye smudge.
While we may have total Karlie Kloss cheekbone envy from this Lancaster Paris ad, you can create a similar illusion with just a little bit of bronzer and highlighter. Apply a light shade of bronzer up along the underside of your cheekbone. To top it off, place a compact shimmer highlighter like Bobbi Brown’s Shimmer Bricks to the apples of your cheeks.
The thin sharp makeup lines are crystal clean in this black and white Guess campaign. To get a cat eye with this same sharp effect, take a thin liquid liner along the top and bottom lid, and meet in the crease of the eye. Color in for desired thickness.
With almost a goth feel, this dark lip is intriguingly stunning. If anything, this ManiaMania ad should be motivation for you to wear that darker lipstick you’ve been shying away from. We love Kat Von D’s color Homegirl in her Studded Kiss Lipstick collection.
The '90s inspired Moschino ad is a gorgeous throwback homage. To get this high combed-back hairstyle, throw your head upside down and spray hairspray into your hair, toss back and tease to desired feathery style.
It’s all about the fine-cut lines in Marc Jacobs’ 2014 fall campaign, including the hair. Going this blunt and sleek is a totally chic style for the fall. If you want your blunt cut to be this sleek, make sure to have some Moroccan Oil on hand to keep those pesky flyaways at bay.
Your focus goes straight to the models bold bright blue eyeshadow before you even notice the clothes. Blue eyeshadow can be an intimidating look to accomplish but it doesn’t have to be. Blend with a clean brush to avoid sharp lines.
This wavy lob is inspiration to keep relaxed beach waves going strong into fall. To get waves like this for such a short cut, use a straightener instead of a curling iron. That way you won’t have to wrap the hair around a barrel but instead bend the straightener down the selected section of hair.
Versace’s fall ad is full of shine. Including the model's big shiny curls. If you want your hair to emit this same kind of shine, try using a tablespoon of apple cider vinegar as conditioner after a cold shampoo rinse.
There are no clothes in this spread to distract from the beautiful glowing skin. You don’t have to be a supermodel laying in a pool of water to get this glistening skin. Fake it with Charlotte Tilbury’s Supermodel Body, or as she likes to call it, “Gisele in a jar.” It will give you a gorgeously glimmering bronze all over.
While the letterman jacket rocks, Rita Ora’s blonde bob steals the show in this DKNY spread. If you want your bob to look this perfectly tousled, spray in some dry shampoo, lightly brush through, then shake your fingers in it to separate.
